Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 12,200 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.19 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GDYN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $192,309.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,282.94. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,405.80. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,043 shares of company stock worth $327,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.