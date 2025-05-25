Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 13,300 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 418,975 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 2.6%

COGT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $548.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.91. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

