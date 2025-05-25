Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,934 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCT. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $680.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.16. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $271.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

