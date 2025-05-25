Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 2,973 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IVW opened at $101.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.