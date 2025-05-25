Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 6,500 Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Samjo Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 135,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 59,896 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digimarc Price Performance
DMRC opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $48.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Digimarc Company Profile
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
