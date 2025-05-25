Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 6,950 The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of TWN opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

