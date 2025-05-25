Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 33,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 21.6%

NYSE LEU opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

