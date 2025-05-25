Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $47,230,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 44,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,675,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,586,000 after acquiring an additional 139,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $95.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.60 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

