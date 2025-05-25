Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Myers Industries worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.08. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MYE

About Myers Industries

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.