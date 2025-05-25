Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Tiptree Stock Up 0.6%

Tiptree stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $815.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.16. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.43 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

