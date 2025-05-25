Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,922 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,122,000 after acquiring an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,900,000 after acquiring an additional 88,705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,032,000 after buying an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,235,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

