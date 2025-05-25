Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 12,600 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of PLYA opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $267.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

