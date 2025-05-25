Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,733 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATLC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Atlanticus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Atlanticus by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $717.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Analyst Ratings

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.24 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.14%. On average, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

