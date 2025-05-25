Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,462 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TITN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

In related news, Chairman David Joseph Meyer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 138,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,221.68. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,182 shares of company stock valued at $439,661. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.76 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.10%.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

