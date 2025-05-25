Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,200 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in Open Text by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 18,547,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,695 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 676,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,142,000 after acquiring an additional 619,384 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Open Text by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 872,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,602,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,378,000 after purchasing an additional 764,734 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

