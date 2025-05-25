Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $275,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Shares of JBLU opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

