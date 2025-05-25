KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in KE were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

KE Trading Up 0.7%

KE stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

KE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.49%.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.