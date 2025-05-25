KeyCorp Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

