Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,076,000 after buying an additional 1,337,727 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,355,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 252,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,541,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after buying an additional 58,102 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.4%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

