Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.83 and a beta of 1.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $161.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 227.78%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

