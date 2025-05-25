Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,846 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 937.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 490,187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NYSE TTE opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

