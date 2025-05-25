Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.16.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.