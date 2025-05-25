Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,202 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RE/MAX by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,579.72. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

RMAX stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

