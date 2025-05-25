Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,970 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 70,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 799.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 1.2%

CTKB opened at $2.42 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTKB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Report on Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.