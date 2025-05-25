Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,391 AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AMREP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMREP by 26,700.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXR opened at $21.76 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $115.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

