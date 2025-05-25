Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,373 Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Magnera Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MAGN opened at $12.00 on Friday. Magnera Corp has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $427.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnera from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Magnera in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Curt Begle purchased 20,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $284,052.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,217.41. This represents a 84.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen acquired 20,000 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,150.98. This represents a 1,531.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
About Magnera
Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.
