Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,990 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $816,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,570.50. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $45,626.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 421,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,296.08. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,805 shares of company stock worth $7,957,809. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

