Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HII opened at $224.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.