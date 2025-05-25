Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $6,390,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after buying an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,127,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SAM opened at $232.31 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.10 and a twelve month high of $339.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

