Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 7,992.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 43,866 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS opened at $1.20 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $272.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

