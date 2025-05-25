Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $119,000 Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

