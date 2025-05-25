Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $126,000 Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $950.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.80 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

