Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $146,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,263 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 75,817 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 574.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.56%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.