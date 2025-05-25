Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.68. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.53%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

