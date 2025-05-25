Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $134,000 in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $11,967,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,376,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,552,000 after buying an additional 410,455 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 759,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 291,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after buying an additional 253,086 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $822.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.39 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.