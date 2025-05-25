Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after buying an additional 1,072,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after buying an additional 470,150 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $44,727,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $33,163,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Five Below Stock Down 2.5%

FIVE stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

