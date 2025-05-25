Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bioventus by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bioventus by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bioventus by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $29,333.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,036.16. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $115,291 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price objective on Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Bioventus Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Further Reading

