Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. UBS Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.73 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

