Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

NYSE SITC opened at $11.59 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $607.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

