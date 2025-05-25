Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,119,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 159,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 43.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,669 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

