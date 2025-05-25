Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $3,911,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 65,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 357,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 235,025 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

