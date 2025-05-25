Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 437,859 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,891,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,734,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 831.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 325,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.