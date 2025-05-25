Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,527 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of GLDD opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $242.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,873. This represents a 6.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eleni Beyko sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $231,660.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,138 shares in the company, valued at $514,415.88. The trade was a 31.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

