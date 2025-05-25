Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on QUAD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Quad/Graphics from $10.30 to $8.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.30. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.95%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

