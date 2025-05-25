Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 796.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.