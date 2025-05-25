Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

