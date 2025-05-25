Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,083 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 128,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,863,616. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 26,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $675,924.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,294.35. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,925. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.4%

UVE stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.32. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $394.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.