Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,120 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 8,480.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,230,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,675,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,586,000 after buying an additional 139,186 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $102.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.60 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on LBRDA

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.