Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,127 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 33,025.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Down 2.8%

CIFR stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.