Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,122 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Price Performance

MPX opened at $8.39 on Friday. Marine Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Report on MPX

Marine Products Profile

(Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.